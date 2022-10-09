TPD: 1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting

The Tampa Police Department is searching for at least one suspect accused of shooting seven people, one fatally, outside a Franklin Street bar early Sunday morning.

According to police, a large fight broke out inside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. shortly before 3 a.m.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor says a suspect left the bar, armed himself and went back. She says the fight spilled onto Franklin Street and that’s when at least one person opened fire.

One of the victims, who was from California and in town for a wedding, was killed.

Four men and two women were taken to Bay Area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspects clearly have a disregard for human life. They opened fire into a crowd of people that weren’t doing anything more than just celebrating out here on Franklin Street, so it’s a disturbing set of circumstances," O’Connor said.

O’Connor says she is aware of at least one suspect, but adds there may have been more than one shooter. However, she states that there is no imminent threat to the community.

"Three o’clock in the morning, alcohol and guns are not a good combination," O’Connor stated.

It is unclear if the person who died was involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect or suspects involved is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130. Tips can also be sent via TIP411 through our TampaPD app. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.