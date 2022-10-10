Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say

No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive.

Police are asking the public to step forward with information as they search for suspects.

Residents of apartment buildings along Franklin say they're fed up with the violence and fights started at nearby bars and clubs.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said it started with a fight between two groups inside the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge. After those involved were asked to leave, shots were fired outside.

Chief O’Connor said the bar's management was cooperating with investigators.

"They're giving us access to our video and anything that will help us solve this case," O’Connor said during a press conference Monday.

Bar fights leading to shootings in the Franklin Street area are becoming too common for nearby residents. This is the fourth shooting in the last 10 months.

Several residents agreed that increased police presence on popular nights is necessary.

The chief said TPD is currently analyzing where and when officers are needed most and will adjust.

"Obviously, our entertainment district, Ybor [City], Franklin Street, SoHo are a priority for us," O’Connor said.

But TPD said there’s only so much they can do. It’s up to everyone to recognize that weapons and alcohol are a bad combination.

"Alcohol and tempers don't mix. In this case, it ended up being fatal," O’Connor said.