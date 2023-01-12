Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week.

According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene on Jan. 6, before 9:30 p.m., one of the men was found dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away Thursday morning, deputies said.

READ: Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County

Both were not publicly identified by the agency, which cited Marsy's Law.

No other information was immediately provided, including what sparked the initial argument.