Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in St. Pete, police say

Two men were shot after an altercation on 9th Avenue South in St. Petersburg Friday afternoon, police said.

The St. Pete Police Department said they received a call about the shooting at around 3 p.m.

Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital in a vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the second man, who initially left the shooting scene and was found blocks away, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, investigators confirmed.

Detectives are continued to investigate the shooting.