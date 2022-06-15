Two moped riders hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Seminole

article

Florida troopers are investigating what led up to a hit-and-run crash involving a moped.

The crash occurred after 3 a.m. on Bryan Dairy Road at the Starkey Road intersection in Seminole. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver involved fled, but officials have not nailed down a vehicle description.

The driver and rider of the moped were taken to Bayfront Health.

Their conditions were not immediately provided.

