Two people dead after shooting inside Brandon home

The Brief A Brandon shooting left two people dead after gunfire erupted inside a home on Thursday afternoon. Deputies found a man and a woman who were shot, and both individuals later died from their injuries. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office believes the deadly incident is domestic-related and stated all involved individuals are accounted for.



Deputies are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting inside a Brandon home that left a man and a woman dead.

Brandon home shooting

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a shooting inside a home on Burlwood Street. Once deputies arrived to the scene, they found two adults with gunshot wounds.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office said this does appear to be a domestic-related incident and everyone involved is accounted for.

Hillsborough sheriff's investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names of the man and woman who died. The specific events leading up to the gunfire remain unclear while the investigation stays active.