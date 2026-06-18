Expand / Collapse search

Two people dead after shooting inside Brandon home

By
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published June 18, 2026 11:14 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 11:14 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A Brandon shooting left two people dead after gunfire erupted inside a home on Thursday afternoon.
    • Deputies found a man and a woman who were shot, and both individuals later died from their injuries. 
    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office believes the deadly incident is domestic-related and stated all involved individuals are accounted for.

BRANDON, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting inside a Brandon home that left a man and a woman dead.

Brandon home shooting

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a shooting inside a home on Burlwood Street. Once deputies arrived to the scene, they found two adults with gunshot wounds.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to HCSO. 

The sheriff's office said this does appear to be a domestic-related incident and everyone involved is accounted for. 

Hillsborough sheriff's investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names of the man and woman who died. The specific events leading up to the gunfire remain unclear while the investigation stays active.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the initial emergency response and ongoing details through official statements.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety