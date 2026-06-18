Two people dead after shooting inside Brandon home
BRANDON, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting inside a Brandon home that left a man and a woman dead.
Brandon home shooting
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of a shooting inside a home on Burlwood Street. Once deputies arrived to the scene, they found two adults with gunshot wounds.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to HCSO.
The sheriff's office said this does appear to be a domestic-related incident and everyone involved is accounted for.
Hillsborough sheriff's investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the names of the man and woman who died. The specific events leading up to the gunfire remain unclear while the investigation stays active.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the initial emergency response and ongoing details through official statements.