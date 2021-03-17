Expand / Collapse search

Two people, horse injured in crash involving horse-drawn carriage in Pasco County

By FOX 13 News staff
Pasco County
Site of crash involving horse and carriage

SHADY HILLS, Fla. - Two people suffered serious injuries and a horse was "severely injured" in a crash involving a carriage in Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue said via Twitter that the crash involving a horse-drawn carriage happened on Bowan Road, near Rabbit Farm Road, in the Shady Hills area.

The roadway is closed and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.