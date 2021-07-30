Two people on scooter injured in Ybor hit-and-run, police say

article

Two people were hurt following a hit-and-run crash in Ybor City, according to Tampa police.

Police said both individuals were on a scooter when the car occurred Friday around 2:40 a.m. on Nebraska and Palm avenues. One person was seriously injured and the other had minor injuries. Neither were publicly identified by police.

Police did not have a description of a suspect vehicle as of Friday morning.

No other information was provided.