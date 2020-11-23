Two shot in South St. Pete Monday night

Police are investigating a shooting in South St. Pete Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near 803 15th Street South.

Officers found one male who was suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was not known.

Police also said another person suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital, but it was not clear if or how the two shootings were related. Details about the second victim were not released.

Information about a possible shooter or shooters was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.