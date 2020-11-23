Two shot in South St. Pete Monday night
ST. PETERSUBRG, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting in South St. Pete Monday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. near 803 15th Street South.
Officers found one male who was suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was not known.
Police also said another person suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital, but it was not clear if or how the two shootings were related. Details about the second victim were not released.
Information about a possible shooter or shooters was not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.