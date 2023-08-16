Two Tampa suspects arrested in Ocala after leaving man to die in USF parking lot, police say

article

Investigators say two men are connected to the death of a Tampa man at a University of South Florida parking lot on Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, USF police received a report of a dead man in parking lot 3C, near the Fine Arts building on the Tampa campus. Police say they identified the man as 61-year-old Winton C. Cutchins.

According to police, Cutchins appeared to have suffered upper body trauma.

Investigators took 21-year-old Tyler Bartles and 36-year-old Thomas Allen Phanphilathip into custody on the same day of the man's death.

Police say the two men went to Cutchins' house early Saturday morning to ask for a ride to a bus depot. The victim agreed to assist, according to investigators.

Cutchins drove both men to a USF parking lot around 6:30 a.m., according to officials. This is when Bartles and Phanphilathip attacked Cutchins with a knife and took him out of his truck, according to police.

Officials say the two men took the truck and left him in the parking lot.

USF police searched for the suspects by alerting law enforcement to keep and eye out for the older model Chevrolet pickup.

Ocala police saw the suspects at a gas station. Based on information from USFPD, Ocala officials knew that Bartles and Phanphilathip were suspects.

Cutchin's truck was recovered from Ocala, according to law enforcement.

Police say Bartles and Phanphilathip are currently being held in the Marion County jail awaiting extradition back to Tampa on charges of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle by force.

USFPD says that the suspects and victim have no affiliation to the university. Since the victim was targeted, officials say the safety of the USF community is not at risk.