Two Tampa police officers under investigation following incident at TGH

After an incident at Tampa General Hospital, two Tampa police officers are now under investigation.

The investigation began in response to a letter from black elected officials in Hillsborough County. In the letter, officials alleged the officers used force on an unarmed black man at the hospital back on June 1.

So far, the police department hasn't released any other details about the alleged incident, or confirmed the details in the letter.

The agency released the following statement:

“Two officers were put on administrative duties with pay while the investigation is ongoing. The incident is surrounding an incident at TGH which is under internal investigation and we can not comment on details.”

