Two top members of Latin Kings arrested in Hillsborough County, sheriff says

Two top-level members of the Latin Kings organization were arrested in Wimauma as part of a drug take-down operation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said search warrants were executed last Thursday, where detectives seized more than $800,000 in narcotics, plus firearms, cash and stolen property.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Fidencio Robles and Omar Bravo, two Latin Kings gang members, were among the 21 arrested during the operation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Omar Bravo was arrested as part of a Latin Kings operation in Hillsborough County

Investigators said they found 5 kilograms of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine, cocaine, designer shoes and jewelry, and 15 firearms.

Chronister said the firearms are being tested to see if they were involved in other crimes the Latin Kings are suspected to be part of.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Latin Kings drug operation Hillsborough County

Investigators also found the Latin Kings' operational manual which shows organization leaders and locations, the sheriff said. He added that there are only a handful of known copies of the manual in existence.