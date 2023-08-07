Expand / Collapse search

Two-vehicle crash sends vehicle into Pinellas Park cell phone store: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News
Police say a vehicle crashed into a Metro by T-Mobile store following a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning. article

Police say a vehicle crashed into a Metro by T-Mobile store following a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning. 

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Metro by T-Mobile store early Monday morning. 

Police say two vehicles collided around 12:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of US 19.

Post impact, officers say one vehicle hit a pole, bus stop, and overturned, while the other one slammed into the store. 

Two men look at the damage sustained after a vehicle crashed into a store early Monday morning.

Two men look at the damage sustained after a vehicle crashed into a store early Monday morning. 

According to PPPD, everyone in the vehicles got out before emergency crews arrived. 

Officers say one person did leave the scene on foot, but was located a short time later. 

Police say charges are pending. 

After the initial crash, one vehicle flipped over and the other slammed into to a Metro by T-Mobile store.

After the initial crash, one vehicle flipped over and the other slammed into to a Metro by T-Mobile store. 