Two-vehicle crash sends vehicle into Pinellas Park cell phone store: Police

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Metro by T-Mobile store early Monday morning.

Police say two vehicles collided around 12:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of US 19.

Post impact, officers say one vehicle hit a pole, bus stop, and overturned, while the other one slammed into the store.

According to PPPD, everyone in the vehicles got out before emergency crews arrived.

Officers say one person did leave the scene on foot, but was located a short time later.

Police say charges are pending.