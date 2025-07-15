U.S. Attorney announcing charges against local gang and drug trafficking organization

U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe will be announcing federal charges against a local gang and drug trafficking organization on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference at 2 p.m. will take place at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

Joining Kehoe will be FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Lakeland Police Captain Tye Thompson.

No other information has been released about the possible charges or who is involved.