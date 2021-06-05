U.S. Marshals arrest Tampa man for first-degree murder

article

U.S. Marshals arrested Timothy Fulgiam Weeks, 46, for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an adult male.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responding to the area of Main St. and Rome Avenue on Friday found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Detectives say they quickly developed probable cause charges against Weeks, who was arrested Friday night. He is charged with premeditated murder in the first degree and a felon in possession of a firearm.

