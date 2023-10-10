Uber driver, after-school daycare teacher among 6 arrested in undercover child sexual predator sting: PCSO

Six men have been arrested following a multi-county, week-long, undercover investigation focused on sexual predators who target children, solicit children online, and travel to an undercover location to sexually batter children.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, during the operation, detectives posed as children and guardians of children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.

An after-school daycare teacher for an Apopka elementary school, the owner of a house cleaning business, a laborer, and an Uber driver were among the men arrest, according to PCSO.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to provide more information.

