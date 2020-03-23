UF researchers to collect data on asymptomatic carriers at The Villages coronavirus testing site

article

In an attempt to gather more information about the transmission of COVID-19, University of Florida researchers will be on deck at the latest drive-thru testing site at The Villages. They'll be trying to learn how the virus spreads before people realize they have it -- a period that can last up to two weeks.

On Monday, the coronavirus testing site at The Villages, one of the largest concentrations of senior citizens in the country, opened. At the The Villages Polo Club, researchers will screen people who meet the CDC criteria, but they will also be conducting the asymptomatic research study, explained Dr. Mike Lauzardo.

"Some people have the virus but don't show symptoms," he said during a Monday morning press conference. "Research here will help understand transmission."

The median age in the community is 72 years old, which puts most residents into the high-risk group. UF is operating will operate the test center, which is located at The Villages Polo Club.

You don't need to show symptoms to volunteer for the study, which is separate from the clinical testing.

Those who are qualified to be tested will need to register and schedule an appointment online at UFCOVID.com.

"It's tailor-made for The Villages because you pull your car through or you can pull your golf cart through," said Governor Ron Desantis during a Monday press conference.

Advertisement

People who don't yet have symptoms or do not meet the criteria for standard clinical testing -- but still want to be tested - can volunteers through the UF research study.

"If you do not meet broad screening criteria…you can still have your sample tested by a separate UF-developed test for COVID," DeSantis explained, adding there is still the question on whether people can only spread coronavirus if they show symptoms.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELATED: Large-scale COVID-19 testing sites coming soon to Tampa Bay area

DeSantis said a federally-supported testing site is scheduled to open Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

When asked about a stay-at-home order for the state, DeSantis said he’s applying scaleback measures to bars and restaurants, but will not be enacting an order today. He said a statistic shows there are 20 counties with zero cases.

Over the weekend, the number of cases in Florida reached over 1,000 -- which was expected, DeSantis said.

"We are expecting more. That's just the nature of this," he said. "One thing we noticed in the data is the number of people who tested positive had a hospitalization rate of almost 40 percent. Now that hospitalization rate is 20 percent."

He also warned those who are still gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

"You need to cool it, and let's get through this," DeSantis said. "The more stuff you're doing, the longer this thing may go."