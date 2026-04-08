UF researchers warn of Asian swamp eels in Florida: Here’s how you can help

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The Brief University of Florida researchers are asking South Florida residents for help against the spread of Asian swamp eels. The eels, native to East and Southeast Asia, were first observed in the Florida Everglades in 2007, where scientists have raised concerns about their effect on native wildlife. Anyone who spots an "eel-like fish" in canals, wetlands or marshy areas is asked to snap a photo and report the sighting to 1-888-IVEGOT1 (483-4681), visit www.IVEGOT1.org, or use the IVEGOT1 mobile app.



University of Florida researchers are asking Floridians to keep their eyes peeled for Asian swamp eels.

The backstory:

The eels, native to East and Southeast Asia, were first observed in the Florida Everglades in 2007, where scientists have raised concerns about their effect on native wildlife.

Why you should care:

Frank Mazzotti, a professor of wildlife ecology with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Fort Lauderdale noted that evidence suggests the eels are responsible for some declines in crayfish and amphibians.

The institute states the eels adapt well to South Florida’s environment:

They can breathe air

Survive in low-oxygen conditions

Persist through wet and dry seasons by burrowing into mud

Researchers have stated that the swamp eels are seemingly indestructible, thriving in many aquatic environments, reproduce rapidly and have a wide-ranging appetite.

They’ll eat anything from a worm to a large-mouthed bass.

What do swamp eels look like?

According to FWC, the eels have a body like a snake, tapering to a point; small eyes, tiny scales, and finless; typically, dark reddish-brown with light tan to orange abdomen, but some are light orange, pink or white, with dark calico-like markings. Their burrowing nature is facilitated by a heavy mucous coating.

Where can swamp eels be found?

FWC officials say swamp eels are abundant in several southeast Florida box-cut canals, and common in Little Manatee River and Bullfrog Creek drainages near Tampa.

What they're saying:

"These fish are difficult to find, and that’s exactly why we need the public’s help," Mazzotti said in a release.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots an "eel-like fish" in canals, wetlands or marshy areas is asked to snap a photo and report the sighting to 1-888-IVEGOT1 (483-4681), visit www.IVEGOT1.org, or use the IVEGOT1 mobile app.