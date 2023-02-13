Truck hit several people during Brooklyn chase

A U-Haul truck reportedly hit several people while leading the NYPD on a chase in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The pedestrians were hit in the area of Bay Ridge Parkway near 5th Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The NYPD tried to stop the truck but the driver kept driving.

Security video showed the truck hit one person who was on a motorbike in the middle of the street and then drive up onto the sidewalk as an NYPD vehicle chased the truck. One person on the sidewalk had to dive out of the way of the truck.

Police officers were eventually able to block the truck in at the corner of Columbia St. and Hamilton Ave.

The Associated Press said at least five people were hurt, citing an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The AP also reported that the driver was taken into custody.

The extent of the injuries was unknown.

There was a large NYPD presence at the scene and several streets in the area were blocked off. People were being urged to avoid the area.

The NYPD was inspecting what the truck was carrying.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on Halloween in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck on a Manhattan bike and pedestrian path. He said he was inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State militant group.

He was convicted last month in federal court in Manhattan.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.