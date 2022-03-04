Ukrainian woman stuck in Bay Area as Russia invades Ukraine

While the world watches what’s happening in Ukraine, a Ukrainian woman visiting Tampa wishes she was there to help.

Nataliya Shulga is from Kyiv and came to the United States for medical treatment.

"Two years ago, I had a heart surgery and I need to come every six months for checkups, so that's why I came, and I’m stuck," Shulga said.

She said she continues to maintain contact with her family there as much as possible but they’re hiding out in basements and bomb shelters for safety.

It’s difficult for her to see the images of what’s happening in her home country.

"I cannot watch the news. I cannot watch the damaged schools, kindergartner's killed, children born in bomb shelters. It's just insane," Shulga stated.

She’s attended several demonstrations and fundraising drives for Ukraine, trying to do what she can from afar.

READ Mila Kunis, a 'proud' Ukrainian, and husband Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser to match $3 million in donations

"It helps me a lot because it can see unity, different people and people who are not Ukrainians, people of different heritage and Americans coming to this rally and supporting our cause," she said.

During this time, she’s reflecting on the history of the country knowing Ukrainians will fight, she’s hoping they don’t have to do it alone.

"But for 30 years, we became stronger. We became wiser and definitely people of Ukraine love their country so much that they going to die but defend the country."

Advertisement

Shulga’s not sure when she will be able to return home.

