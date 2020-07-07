Unidentified suspect fired shots into Tampa food truck with three people inside, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a shooting suspect in hopes that someone in the public can recognize him.

Detectives said the suspect fired six rounds from a handgun along North Himes Avenue in Tampa on June 29 around 9:35 p.m. Then, around 10 p.m., they said he fired two rounds from a .40 caliber handgun at the El Tacolgando food truck, located at 7001 North Himes Avenue.

Officials said there were three workers inside the truck and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 30. He is between 5'8 to 5'10 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black shorts, black Nike slides and a maroon-colored hat.

Deputies said he was seen driving a black GMC Terrain Denali, and drove past the food truck as the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.