United Launch Alliance targets Monday for Atlas V rocket launch

Final preparations are underway for United Launch Alliance’s Landsat 9 mission launch.

This launch will take place Monday at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. United Launch Alliance is targeting 2:11 p.m. EST for liftoff.

On the rocket will be a satellite for NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

