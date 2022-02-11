Universal Orlando no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated guests

article

Fully vaccinated guests at Universal Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings, the theme park resort announced Friday.

In a news release, the company said it is updating its mask policy and that fully vaccinated guests will not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. The policy takes effect Saturday, Feb. 12.

Guests who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors.

As of Feb. 9, team members are required to either be fully vaccinated or to test every seven days, Universal announced last month.

