University Area program promotes development through art for 22 years

A local non-profit is using art to help Bay Area youth gain self-esteem. Their classes are what's right with Tampa Bay.

Art teacher Tatiana Mesa shows children the technique of drawing creatively. The kids are part of Prodigy Culture Arts Program.

It's an effort that uses art to foster positive youth development.

"I think art is a good opportunity to see what they can do. So when they accomplish something, when they finish a canvas, or they realize that they can draw that, build their self-esteem," Mesa said.

Prodigy is part of the University Area Community Development Corporation, a public-private partnership whose mission is children and family development, crime prevention, and commerce growth.

"All young people need this opportunity to stand up and access to programs that help them build life skills," explained Mike Treper, director of Prodigy Culture Arts. "The skills we work on here are anger management, problem-solving, leadership development, career attainment. And we do that in a unique way through the arts."

The Hillsborough County non-profit started 22 years ago and is making great strides in the lives of children.

"We have adults now, who have gone through the program. Who were youths going through the program who as now grown adults are doing great things. They are off in college, careers, and they can contribute their success to Prodigy," Treper added.

Children come to the art class once a week to sharpen their life skills.

"You really see how this can save someone's life and give them the support they need in a specific moment," Mesea said.

A moment that is bettering the lives of Bay Area youth.