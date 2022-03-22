University of South Florida leaders could name next president as soon as Tuesday

article

The University of South Florida could have a new president by the end of the day.

Currently, there are two candidates: Interim President Rhea Law and Lt. General Jeffrey Talley. Both spent an hour at each of USF's three campuses, answering questions from the community.

They discussed their philosophies on several issues.

Law talked about how she went from being the only female attorney at her law firm to helping it become one of the most diverse law firms in the state.

Law shared her expertise in environmental law and her focus on balancing the university's budget.

Like Law, Talley also addressed the importance of diversity and sustainability. He served as a lieutenant general in the military and talked about how he promoted women to leadership positions.

He discusses his background in environmental engineering. Talley also said he wants to work o more competitive salaries for faculty and staff.

Both candidates said they'd work on dedicating more resources to research, enhancing the student experience and building support for a new on-campus stadium.

The Board of Trustees will interview both Tuesday. After, the board will meet privately to discuss the candidates before naming the new president.

The president-elect is expected to address the media afterward.

The Florida Board of Governors will still need to confirm the board's selection.