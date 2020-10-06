University of Tampa runner's homemade protein snacks turn into popular, full-time business

A Tampa woman wanted to make a better snack than the ones she had in her pantry.

Liz Anthony wanted to be able to read and identify all of the ingredients in the foods she was putting into her body.

That's what lead her to create Liz Anthony Protein Bites.

She started making her bites when she was a runner at the University of Tampa. Friends and family were requesting to buy them, so her hobby turned into a business.

“I didn’t really know much about business when I started, but I definitely learned along the way. But I didn’t know about nutrition!” says Liz.

Liz’s protein snacks are now available in the bakery section of Publix stores in the Tampa Bay area.

They contain 8 grams of protein per serving and the ingredients are simple: oats, peanut butter, whey protein, honey and sea salt. Some have cocoa, strawberry, and pumpkin spice, too.

“You turn the package around and you can recognize every single ingredient. I think that’s very important,” Liz explains.

Liz has a store locator on her website at https://lizanthonynutrition.com/apps/store-locator/.