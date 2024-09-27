Unprecedented storm surge swamps Hernando County: ‘It was hellish’

The recovery effort in Hernando County began Friday after an unprecedented storm surge produced by Hurricane Helene devastated many of the coastal communities.

Homeowners in areas including Hernando Beach and Aripeka spent part of the day waiting to get back to their homes.

Shoal Line Boulevard, which leads into many of the county's coastal neighborhoods, was inundated by water overnight and into the early afternoon Friday. The road was also blocked by at least four boats had been displaced from a nearby marina.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis told FOX 13 at least 18 people were rescued during the storm. Given the impact of the storm, however, he said it was fortunate the number wasn't higher.

"So far it's a win. It's a definite win," Nienhuis said. "Most people heeded the warning and realized that -- even if it was a false alarm -- it's better to be inland. This time it was not a false alarm and those people that stayed made enough preparations and got high enough."

A family who stayed at their Hernando Beach home during the storm said the situation became nerve-wracking as water poured into the lower level of their house.

"It was hellish, let me tell you. It was pretty crazy," Wayne Smeal said. "The wind was blowing. The water was coming up about a foot every fifteen minutes when it started really going."

As of early Friday evening, Pine Island remained closed until further notice.

Debris removal pick-up for areas of Hernando County affected by Hurricane Helene will begin Saturday. Areas included in pick-up are between County Road 550 (Cortez Boulevard) and Osowaw Boulevard, west of U.S. 19, including private roads. Only storm-generated debris will be collected.

