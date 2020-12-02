Expand / Collapse search

Upcoming Daytona 500 will allow fans in the stands at limited capacity

By FOX 35 News Staff
NASCAR
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona International Speedway announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Daytona 500 will allow a limited number of fans in the stands. 

They said that the 63rd Annual Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 14th with a reduced venue capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX."

He added that "The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

Guests will reportedly also be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six-feet of social distancing. Those who have already purchased tickets to the event could be reseated in new locations to ensure social distancing. This process should be complete by early January.

In addition, they said that the events occurring during the DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth that week will also allow reduced venue capacity. 

Ticket options and more details on safety protocols can be found on www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

