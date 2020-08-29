UPDATE: Kidnapped 1-year-old found safe, two arrested

The 1-year-old boy who was suspected of being kidnapped in Chamblee has been found safe and two suspects are in custody, police confirmed.

Chamblee police found the suspects after they were stopped by Georgia State Patrol in Carrollton, Georgia. Authorities said the boy was not harmed.

The FBI and Chamblee Police Department began investigating Saturday afternoon and issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, for the missing child.

According to investigators, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera had last been seen around 12:30 pm at 14 Clearview Drive in Chamblee.

Authorities said the child's mother was walking with Montufar-Barrera inside a stroller. At some point during her walk, an unknown male exited a car and held the mother at gunpoint.

A piece of one of the first suspect's pants was torn as a result of the mother fighting the man.

The woman was also able to get one of the suspect's shoes during the altercation.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late-20's around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with a slim build and brown eyes and brown hair.

A second suspect later got out of the vehicle and grabbed the boy, investigators said.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, also in his mid to late-20's.

The suspects were believed to be driving southwest towards I-85 in a red 2003 Acura MDX with Georgia license plater number RTJ0253.

The FBI will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Chamblee Police Department 770-986-5010.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.