UPS strike looms as union and company resume negotiations

On Tuesday, contract negotiations will resume between UPS and the union that represents more than half of its employees.

The two sides have until the end of the day on Monday, July 31 to reach a deal. Otherwise, workers plan to strike.

Workers say they want better salaries, for part-time employees in particular, better working conditions and for UPS to address safety and health concerns, especially when it comes to the heat.

Before talks broke down earlier this month, UPS agreed to put air conditioning in new, small-packaged trucks and end forced overtime. It also agreed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday for employees and get rid of the two-tier wage system for drivers who work weekends and make less money.

File: UPS protest

Teamsters, the union that represents close to 250,000 delivery and warehouse workers, says UPS is delivering millions of more packages now than just a few years ago and they deserve to be compensated for it. The company ships about 24 million packages a day. That’s about a quarter of the country’s parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes.

The union’s general president, Sean O’Brien, says part-time employees are making a minimum of $16.20 an hour.

READ: UPS strike could be the most expensive in 100 years

"This company has made $100 billion and they've rewarded Wall Street," he said. "They’ve rewarded CEOs. They’ve rewarded high-level management, people who have never touched a package. Now it's time to reward the people that touch those packages…The part-timers, the single moms, people that are working two or three jobs at poverty wages and also the drivers that are out there providing goods and services keeping a supply chain solution moving," O’Brien said.

File: UPS truck

UPS says it hopes to quickly finalize a fair deal that "provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across our country."

The company also released the following statement: "We are proud of the progress we have made negotiating a new contract that includes increases to our industry-leading wages and benefits for our people."

File: UPS boxes

The company says it will train nonunionized workers to help handle the load if there’s a strike.

If UPS and Teamsters don’t reach a deal by the end of July 31, a strike could cost the economy billions and affect shipping across the globe.