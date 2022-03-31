US House passes legislation that would cap insulin prices

Relief could soon be on the way for millions of diabetics facing skyrocketing insulin costs. The US House passed legislation aimed at capping the price of insulin to $35 a month.

The price of the lifesaving therapeutic has ballooned in recent years and medical experts warned many patients are making risky choices, because they can't afford to pay what pharmaceutical companies are now charging for insulin.

"It’s led individuals to actually ration their insulin and that leads to greater illness," warned Dr. Henry Rodriguez, clinical director of the University of South Florida Health Diabetes Center. "In some cases, folks are choosing to do without and that’s just criminal. It shouldn’t be the case."

USF senior and type-1 diabetic Emmabella Rudd has seen fellow students make life-or-death choices because of high medication costs.

"At all times of day and night people call me and ask me if I have insulin to spare because they can’t afford it because it’s so expensive," said Rudd.

Covered by her parents' insurance, she said she worries about whether she'll earn enough to cover her own costs by the time she ages out.

"I’m so scared for myself and for others living with type-1 diabetes," said Rudd.

Insulin was discovered a century ago. It pre-dates the discovery of penicillin and remains the only effective treatment for people with type 1 diabetes. Prior to its discovery, patients typically only lived a year or two after developing diabetes.

The researchers who discovered insulin sold its patent for $1, with the intent that the treatment would be easily replicated and widely available to all, regardless of a patient's income level.

As healthcare professionals explain, however, the price of insulin has increased dramatically in the last 20 years. Now, some patients spend upwards of $600 a month for insulin, even with insurance.

"I’ve been around healthcare long enough to recall that we used to sell insulin for around $15 or $20 a vile," said Dr. Kevin Sneed, founding Dean of the USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy. "The point where $300 or $400 for a vial of insulin is really almost criminal. We can’t get to the point where someone can’t afford a lifesaving therapeutic. If we had the same price increase on gasoline as we’ve had with insulin over a 20 to 30-year period, we would be paying about $20 a gallon."

Rodriguez said there's no reason why drug companies should be charging such exorbitant costs.

"Even if you take into consideration the research and development costs for these insulin analogues, those costs were recouped years and years ago," said Rodriguez. "There really is no good justification for the current pricing that we have."

More than a dozen states have already passed price caps on insulin. State senator Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) has spent years trying to do the same in Florida.

"Every single senator voted unanimously for the bill, but it gets stopped quite honestly by big business and big pharma," said Cruz. "I don’t think they want to be told, or they don’t want their prices to be managed, but it’s high time that they are managed."

Lawmakers are hoping to pass a nationwide fix soon. A proposal to cap the out-of-pocket monthly cost of insulin to less than $35 went up for a vote before the House of Representatives Thursday.

"The bill will ensure vital access to life-saving medication for more than 37 million people in the United States who have diabetes," said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida).

Advertisement

A similar bill appears to have bi-partisan support in the Senate.