US kills suicide bombers in latest airstrike, Taliban says

A vehicle carrying suicide bombers headed to the Kabul airport was the target of an American airstrike on Sunday, U.S. officials confirmed said.

Few details were immediately available Sunday morning, but two senior officials told the Associated Press the airstrikes were a success.

"We are confident we successfully hit the target," said U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the American military's Central Command. "Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

Officials don’t believe there were civilians harmed in the strike, but Urban said authorities continued "assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time."

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 27: A US plane is seen getting off as evacuation continues a day after explosion hits crowds outside the Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 27, 2021. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

News of the airstrike came just minutes after reports of a rocket striking a neighborhood near the Kabul airport, killing a child. The Taliban initially described the two strikes as separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce and witnesses heard only one large blast Sunday in the Afghan capital., the Associated Press reported.

Violence around the Kabul airport is on an uptick as of late. Afghans have flocked to the airport ever since the Taliban overthrew the government and assumed power. American troops have been facilitating a massive evacuation effort for most of the month.

On Thursday, a suicide attack at the airport claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans and 13 American troops. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State group, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

On Saturday, U.S. forces used drones to kill ISIS-K members who were planning more attacks. President Joe Biden later released a statement vowing those airstrikes wouldn’t be the last.

RELATED: US drone strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan won't be the last, Biden says

He also acknowledged another terrorist attack was "highly likely" this weekend.

In a statement issued Saturday, Biden said he directed U.S. commanders to "take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.