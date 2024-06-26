USF football player killed in rollover crash in Minnesota

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A USF football player was killed in a rollover crash in his hometown state of Minnesota early Monday morning, according to state authorities.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, Teigan John Martin, 20, who lined up at tight end for the Bulls and was from Mayer, Minnesota, died in a crash at 5:05 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office received a call of a crash on County Road 122 in Hollywood Township. They arrived to find a car had crashed into a ditch off the side of the road.

Martin, who was the lone occupant of the car, died at the scene. Preliminary investigation determined that he had been driving fast before crossing into the oncoming lane and entering the ditch where the car rolled over.

CCSO reported that Martin had been wearing his seatbelt. Speed may have been a factor, and it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.

According to the team's website, Martin carried freshman eligibility after transferring from Liberty in January 2023.