USF joins Ivy Leagues as a new member of the AAU

Tampa can count itself among areas with elite research universities since the University of South Florida became a new member of the Association of American Universities Thursday joining the likes of Ivy Leagues across the country.

University leaders said the recognition gives them a seat at the table to shape policy, and that matters when reputation is everything in education.

"It’s a milestone because the AAU is really the organization that represents universities that are at the pinnacle of academic excellence," said USF President Rhea Law.

The AAU is a prestigious invitation-only group of elite research universities throughout the U.S., and USF is the first public university in Florida to be recognized in nearly 40 years.

READ: USF professor breaks record for living underwater for 75 days straight — but is aiming for 100 total

"That means that people will be drawn to the university. So, we will attract more students, more faculty, more entrepreneurs that are interested in coming here to work with the University of South Florida," explained Law.

USF is among the few elite research universities in the country.

The membership distinction also adds to the local economy and Tampa Bay’s workforce pipeline. Researcher and professor Norma Alcantar said she already sees the fruits of her classes on chemical engineering.

"Chemical engineering has a lot to do with processing and creating new things. Tampa has become part of the medical device system, and chemical engineers are just hired to work here," said Alcantar, a professor chemical engineering. "Now the state also has the fertilizer industry, and it’s the pillar of the community and most of our chemical engineers work there as well."

Professors said AAU membership opens doors and plants seeds for Tampa Bay and Florida’s future.

READ: USF and Crisis Center team up for free classes on mental health in the workplace

Richard Manning said he’s been teaching at USF for 15 years.

USF President Rhea Law says that this is a major achievement for a public university.

"It has always been ambitious, and it’s wonderful to see the crowning ambition achieved at this stage. I think we’re all pretty much surprised that we got to AAU status this quickly," shared Manning, an associate professor of philosophy.

Manning said the honor is proof of USF’s faculty thriving even with less hiring, and now USF’s reputation of research excellence cannot be ignored.

READ: USF 'TiP Lab' becomes central database for tracking human trafficking across Florida

"I personally am hoping that the credit for that goes to the right people," said Manning. "It’s the faculty and the administration that’s been in place here for 15 or 16 years with this project in mind and have managed to pull it off and credit goes to them."

AAU membership also looks at graduation rates and the number of students who receive Pell grants.