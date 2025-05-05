USF researchers see record-high amounts of Sargassum seaweed expected to wash ashore Florida's east coast

The Brief USF researchers said Floridians should see a lot more sargassum at the beach, especially on the east coast. The latest research shows levels in April were more than 200% higher than they were last year at this time. The belt of Sargassum seaweed stretches more than 5,000 miles between the Atlantic Coast of Africa and the Gulf.



It's smelly. It bogs down our beaches with seaweed and it could impact your health. USF researchers said Floridians should see a lot more sargassum at the beach, especially on the east coast.

The latest research shows levels in April were more than 200% higher than they were last year at this time. That's according to USF College of Marine Science Professor Dr. Chuanmin Hu, who said that'll mean more seaweed to dispose of.

But, he said there is hope, because there are actually some businesses out there that have found ways to repurpose the seaweed instead.

Big picture view:

A satellite image taken last week shows ocean water in dark blue and the abundance of Sargassum seaweed in green, yellow and red with the warm colors indicating more.

"In the past month of April 2025, we had a new record, so the amount is just too much. It's much higher than the historical record," Hu said.

Dig deeper:

The belt of Sargassum seaweed stretches more than 5,000 miles between the Atlantic Coast of Africa and the Gulf. Massive amounts can create a foul stench and emit toxic gas, and breathing that in can create respiratory issues for some.

As Hu explained, large amounts usually never reach Pinellas beaches, instead washing ashore on the Florida east coast. Some amounts of Sargassum have already been found in the Florida Keys.

"Why exactly we have all of a sudden this much sargassum? It's still being investigated, but our speculation is the ocean is warmer than usual in April and March. Also, the wind is stronger than previous years. That will stir up the ocean water," Hu said.

Why you should care:

As Hu explained, municipalities usually dispose of it in landfills. However, more has been done to work out ways to repurpose it. A Mexican company uses 100 mg of sargassum to make each sole for shoes they make out of recycled plastic bottles. Going forward, he said, as the amounts of Sargassum increase, more research will need to be done on how to repurpose it.

"They need to develop a better strategy to adapt to this new phenomenon. It's not going to stop in future years. It's only going to get worse," Hu said.

What's next:

Hu said amounts washing ashore on the east coast will continue to increase over the next few months, peaking in the summer months. Those amounts will start to decline beginning in August and September.

