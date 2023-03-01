USF Sarasota-Manatee to host groundbreaking for its first student housing complex

article

Soon, students who attend the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus can stay there. The school plans to add student housing for the first time.

The groundbreaking will be held Wednesday. The $42-million complex will have six stories and can house as many as 200 students, according to USF officials. They hope to open it in time for fall 2024.

The bottom two floors will include a 32,000-square-foot student center, featuring dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges, and meeting rooms. It will be located on Seagate Drive, south of the campus.

USF committed to contributing $16.5 million, with the remaining funds coming from the bonds through the USF Financing Corp. Those bonds will be repaid with revenue from USF Housing, officials said.