USF St. Petersburg student tests positive for COVID-19

A University of South Florida St. Petersburg student tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s website.

According to the online statement, the student is being monitored by the Florida Department of Health’s Pinellas County division and is self-isolating, per official protocols.

The statement goes on to read that based on the Department of Health’s assessment, there is no need for further contact-tracing at the university because the student has not been on campus since February.

USF St. Petersburg said students are encouraged to remain off-campus for the remainder of the spring semester. USF employees are asked to work remotely until notified.

Students who need guidance or medical assistance are asked to contact Student Health Services:

• Tampa Student Health Services (SHS100) at 813-974-2331

• St. Petersburg Wellness Center (SLC 2200) at 727-873-4422

• Sarasota-Manatee Counseling and Wellness Center (5805 Bay Shore Rd.) at 941-487-4254



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

