USF women's basketball team expects record-breaking 'Education Day' crowd

Each season, it's billed as the loudest game of the year for the USF women's basketball team.

"Last year we had (players) that really got headaches from it," recalls senior guard Romi Levy. "We had to use some earplugs."

Despite the hearing loss and slight headaches, the game has also become an annual tradition.

"This is what we're here for. We're having fun," Levy said.

Elementary school students in the stands of the Yuengling Center during year's Education Day game.

On Thursday, Dec. 4th, the Bulls will host their annual Education Day Game.

Holding a morning tip-off against Merrimack, the Bulls will welcome thousands of local elementary school students into the Yuengling Center for an afternoon of hoops.

"We want them to have fun and watch the game and experience what it would be like if they were out there instead of us," said Levy.

For the last few years, organizing the Bulls' loudest and most attended game has fallen to Shalyce Caban, USF’s Assistant Director of Marketing.

"I basically start this process as soon as school starts," explains Caban. "I have teachers emailing me and calling me (because) a lot of schools are returners."

However, during the lead-up to tip-off, Caban had help.

The Bulls stuck around after practice this week to help fill thousands of goody bags for the attending students.

"It's like a sweatshop in here this week," Caban joked. "But it's a lot of fun."

For players like Levy, however, filling thousands of goody bags with pompoms, crayons, and coloring books was worth the odd paper cut.

"These kids are going to open these bags and know that we put a hand in this day," Levy said. "That is really, really important for these kids and for us."

Players on the USF Bulls women's basketball team help to fill up goody bags given to students at the game.

Last season, the Bulls welcomed more than 9,500 students and chaperons and hope to eclipse that number this year.

"It's like an 'aha!' moment," Caban said. "It makes me feel really good."

Whether or not another attendance record falls, one thing is for sure.

Each student will leave Education Day with a personally packed memento courtesy of the Bulls.

Elementary school students in the stands of the Yuengling Center during a past year's 'Education Day' game.

