Art exhibit highlights Polk County's vast creativity

A new exhibition, The Best of Polk Show, hopes to highlight art from across Polk County.

"One of the things that I really wanted to do was to create a way to showcase the vast and amazing, talented art and artistry that's occurring in Polk County," Daryl Ward, Executive Director of the Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance, said.

The alliance supports local artists through promotion, funding and advocacy. Because of continued growth in the county, he’s had the idea for a "best of" show for years.

By connecting the show to their annual Hall of Fame Gala, more eyes would be on the art, which is at the new Tree Swallow Gallery in Winter Haven.

"The vision for the gallery is really finding a way to bring local artists into the community to showcase their work. I really wanted it to be people that you could run into in a coffee shop and artwork that was a reflection of your day-to-day life in the community," Tree Swallow Gallery Director Amanda McCallister said.

Basketry artisan Marcia Morse Mullins won the Best of Show award for the show with a piece called "Forest Reflections."

"What I'm hoping people will feel when they see it, that they will feel like they're walking through a favorite section of woods down a favorite path near a favorite stream, whatever it may be. I'm hoping that this piece will reflect the forest back to them," Morse Mullins explained.

Oil painter Karla Pirona has a piece called "Manuel in his Workshop" in the show, which highlights the day-to-day craftsmanship of an everyday worker. She’s encouraging people to see the pieces in person.

"You see the pictures online or in the brochure, it’s not the same," Pirona explained. "When you come here, you feel the energy, the vibrancy of the gallery."

Oil painter Karla Pirona has a piece called "Manuel in his Workshop" in the show, which highlights the day-to-day craftsmanship of an everyday worker.

Photographer Andy Glogower’s piece is called "Awakening." It’s a macro-photo of a sunflower that required thousands of attempts, but when the perfect shot presented itself, he knew right away.

"There are so many gifted artists in the county," Glogower said. "We sometimes get overshadowed by Orlando and the greater Tampa area, but here in Polk County, right in the middle, there’s some fabulous artists and fabulous work."

Photographer Andy Glogower's piece is called "Awakening." It's a macro-photo of a sunflower that required thousands of attempts.

The Best of Polk Show will be on display until Dec. 6. For more information, click here.

