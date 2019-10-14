USF's Erin Kimmerle testing human remains believed to belong to Amelia Earhart

There's a chance the remains of Amelia Earhart were found, and a University of South Florida forensic anthropologist may be the one to make the breakthrough.

Earhart was an aviation pioneer who went missing over the Pacific Ocean during her attempt to fly across the world in 1937.

Dr. Erin Kimmerle was selected to test the bone fragments, which are stored in the Te Umwanibong Museum and Cultural Centre located in the Pacific island of Tarawa, Kirbati. Bones were first discovered on Nikumaroro Island about three years after Earhart's radio signal was last transmitted in 1937. Those bones went missing after being sent to Fiji for further examination.

Kimmerle was contacted by National Geographic's archaeologist Fredrik Hiebert, and was asked to test the fragments. According to USF, she used the bone fragments to reconstruct a skull she believed belonged to a female.

They said Kimmerle also assessed the remains' height, age and ancestry and considered Earhart's dental features and known sinus condition. Also, those bone fragments were sent for DNA testing to determine whether they matched with any of Earhart's relatives.

A National Geographic documentary on Earhart will include Kimmele's work. It will air October 20.