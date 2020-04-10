USPS announces new policies to keep customers, carriers safe during pandemic

article

The United States Postal Service has taken additional precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After postal workers in several states expressed safety concerns, USPS said employees are wearing masks, gloves and using sanitizing products.

Additionally, the service said they are sending sanitizing and cleaning products to more than 30,000 locations every day through the postal service supply chain.

USPS released a video informing customers of what they are doing, such as social distancing to lower the risk of spreading the virus.

Measures have been implemented at retail and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including signage, floor tape and "cough and sneeze" barriers.

USPS said most of its products and services can be accessed from home.

"Skip the trip to the Post Office by ordering stamps, package supplies, and print package postage from your home. We’ll pick up your packages, too," says USPS. "It’s the most effective type of social distancing around!"

Stamps can be purchased online and delivered right to your home. Anyone without a computer can request a Stamps by Mail order form from their local post office or postal carrier. The order form can be completed and put in the mailbox with a check and stamps will be delivered to you.

Free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other packing supplies can be purchased online and the items will be delivered to your address. Mailing labels with appropriate postage can be purchased and printed online through USPS's Click-N-Ship program.

You can then schedule a free carrier pick-up online and let your local post office know where they can find the package and the carrier will pick it up when they deliver your mail.

One study suggested that coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to a day.

However, the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail and packages.



On Thursday, USPS asked Congress for an $89 billion bailout, telling them that they could run out of cash by the end of September if Congress fails to act.



President Donald Trump has criticized the organization for what he sees as failing contracts with Amazon and other private corporations.



The New York Times has reported mail volume is down by nearly a third compared to this time last year, citing that businesses aren’t sending letters currently, and that makes up USPS' bottom line.

