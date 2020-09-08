USPS needs some holiday help; here's how to apply

article

If you're looking for a job, the U.S. Postal Service might be looking for you. The USPS in central Florida is hiring more than 1,000 employees ahead of the holiday season.

Successful applicants will work at one of seven mail-processing and distribution centers from November 7 through January 1. Three of those centers are here in the Bay Area -- one in Sarasota and two more in Tampa.

Holiday openings will include mail processing clerks, who'll get paid $18.15 an hour, and mail handler assistants, who'll get paid $16.55 an hour.

The USPS says additional work will be located at various mail annexes in Tampa, Lakeland and Melbourne.

LINK: To apply, visit www.usps.com/employment