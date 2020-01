article

Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant building in Clearwater.

Crews responded to the building, located in the 1600 block of Clearwater-Largo Road North, early Monday morning. Officials said the building once served as a bar but is now unoccupied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Clearwater-Largo Road remains shut down to make room for fire crews. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.