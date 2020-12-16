Vaccinated healthcare workers to be invited to Super Bowl LV, NFL commissioner says

The NFL will reportedly invite healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

According to a tweet from Ian Rapoport, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said "frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe then our ongoing gratitude."

Goodell's letter said the NFL is discussing logistics with public health officials to bring in healthcare workers as honored guests.

"We aim to do this in a safe and responsible way," Goodell said.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee for details.