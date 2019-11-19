Vehicle crashes into home day care in Lakeland; 4 taken to hospital "as precaution"

article

Three children and an adult were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home day care, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

In a tweet, Lakeland FD said it happened near 7th Street Park.

The children were flown to area hospitals. The adult was ground transported by Polk Fire Rescue crews as a precaution, Lakeland officials said. The children were expected to be OK.

An official with Lakeland Fire said it appears an elderly woman became confused and drove into the building.