Vehicle crashes into Pasco County school bus; no students injured

A Pasco County intersection is shut down after a crash involving a school bus.

First responders said a vehicle struck the bus, and ended up underneath it. The crash occurred at Gall Boulevard and Tucker Road, where the intersection is closed for the investigation.

One person was extricated from the vehicle. There is no word yet on the individual's condition.

Officials said there were no injuries to any student.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

