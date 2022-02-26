Venice man killed trying to cross U.S. 41, troopers say

A 66-year-old man from Venice was hit and killed by an SUV as he tried to cross U.S. 41 around 7:45 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 21-year-old Citra man was driving north on U.S. 41, in the inside lane, approaching Gulf Avenue when the man attempted to cross the street and the two collided.

The man came to a rest on the northbound outside lane of U.S. 41. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The crash is under investigation.

