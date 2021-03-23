Venice parents put together 'real' prom for senior class

After a year of restrictions, Venice High School's class of 2021 is getting a chance to let loose.

"It's been a little rough having to deal with all the restrictions we’ve had," said Ethan Wendt.

Sarasota County schools gave prom the green light, but took away dancing and added in seating charts.

But before the district's prom plans were released, parents Stephanie Accardi, Gail Wendt and Pam Syx heard parents at two schools in Charlotte County were already planning proms outside of the school system. So they started planning a prom of their own at Plantation Country Club.

"We just wanted to make sure we could do better for our kids this year," said Syx.

Advertisement

"We heard about it and kind of jumped on the opportunity to provide our seniors and our students at Venice High a chance to enjoy that senior year those last moments leading up to graduation," Accardi added.

Now, the community is pitching in.

"They're all very excited and that made us feel good for what we are doing and so grateful for all the people who have donated their time and money to this," said Wendt.

There will be safety precautions, including temperature checks. The event will take place outside and seating will be distanced. Students have to provide a waiver to attend.

Parents of Venice High School seniors are throwing a prom

"The club requires kids to wear masks in all the public areas of the club of course and we will have hand sanitizer throughout the venue as well," said Wendt.

The venue can hold 1,000 people. With 113 teens signed up so far, that gives them plenty of space to enjoy their final moments leading up to graduation.

"We've got something to look forward to," said Bimabaga Waynta.

Tickets will be on sale for $60 at A Creative Touch Salon at 306 Laurel Rd E Nokomis Saturday from 10-2 p.m.