Sarasota students won’t be cutting loose after school district approves senior prom, bans dancing

For high school seniors in Sarasota County, prom will look and feel different.

For one thing, only seniors will be allowed. And just like the movie 'Footloose,' no dancing will be permitted.

"I was really looking forward for my senior dance," lamented student Megan Duffy.

"I don’t think it would be as fun as it happened in the past," said Sarasota High School junior Alyssa Avalos.

"Knowing that we do have a prom is a good thing, but knowing the circumstances of it, it does suck," offered SHS senior Emilise Avendano.

The concern is prom turning into a super-spreader event.

"It's OK to go out and be around other people just be safe in the things you are doing," said Michael Drennon, disease intervention services program manager for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

He said social distancing and mask-wearing continue to be the best safety protocols for any circumstance.

"We are getting closer to the end. We still have a little bit to go but we are getting there. When people have the opportunity to get the vaccine, get the vaccine. The more people that get the vaccine it will be easier for us to remove some of these recommendations about masking and social distancing," said Drennon.

After that happens, the senior class of 2022 may be able to cut loose. Until then, the class of 2021 will have to make do.

"It's our last year. We’ve got to make the best of it," offered Avendano.

The Sarasota County School District sent the following guidance to principals for prom:

No dancing (please consider the layout of the venue and seating arrangements).

Games permitted with social distancing guidelines in place.

Social distancing will be adhered to and masks will be worn. Students would be grouped in pods and a seating chart developed so that in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined.

Schools can choose the venue, dress, format and additional safety precautions such as temp checks, etc.

Only seniors from the individual school may attend.

