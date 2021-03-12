Venice stabbing may have been the result of car repossession

article

An argument over a car repossession apparently ended with a stabbing in Venice this morning, investigators say.

According to Venice police, it was around 7:45 a.m. when crews were called to the scene of a stabbing at a business park along Triple Diamond Blvd, just off Knights Trail Road

Investigators believe the dispute began at 104 Triple Diamond and carried over to neighboring parking lot. The stabbing victim managed to escaped from the attack and eventually called authorities from his truck down the street.

"At this early point in the investigation it appears the attack may be tied to a dispute over a car repossession," a police spokesman offered.

That victim was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Police say a male suspect is in custody.

The area around the crime scene was still closed to traffic as of 10 a.m.

